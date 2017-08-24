A columnist for the Washington Post challenged President Donald Trump to a duel on Wednesday.

Gene Weingarten, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the “Below the Beltway” humor column, joked on Twitter:

.@realdonaldtrump I challenge you to a duel. Your weapon and venue of choice. Or are you too much of a ... pansy-ass coward? #CouldntHurt — Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) August 23, 2017

One reader speculated on the choice of weapons:

Predictions for respective duel weapons of choice?

Weingarten: Wit.

Trump: Money. Or nukes? https://t.co/buX7BaHoVg — Jeremy Hsieh (@jmlhsieh) August 23, 2017

Weingarten replied:

Trump has not responded, but last year he indicated it might not be a problem for him.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” he boasted.

In any case, Weingarten has moved on to other targets, namely “Star Trek” star William Shatner:

Meanwhile, I just challenged Trump to a duel, so I'll be even more famous than you pretty soon, Shatner. — Gene Weingarten (@geneweingarten) August 23, 2017

After some back and forth during a mock feud, Weingarten eventually challenged Captain Kirk to a duel as well: