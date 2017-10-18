Gentleman’s Arts  “Kino” – The Art and Ethics of Touch

“Kino” – The Art and Ethics of Touch is an excerpt from the book Gentleman’s Arts By Father Sebastiaan & Victor Magnus

Physical contact is an essential part of the path to understanding the human psychology of interacting with others. Some practitioners of social dynamics refer to this as “Kino” or the “Art of Touch.” The word Kino comes from the term Kinesthetic, which is really an approach to learning though physical and tactile contact. The most basic form of Kino in social dynamics would be the feeling that is conveyed in the firmness of a simple handshake. This subject of Kino is covered in the books “Gentleman’s Arts” and “Black Veils.” Mastering the proper and ethical way to employ Kino or touch is an essential skill required of a Gentleman and within Black Veils Vampire Arts it is a part of the Glamour of Lesser Magic.

A knowledgeable practitioner of Kino knows that every situation is different and understands how to read and calibrate to each varying situation. A Gentleman should do his best to always consider factors like cultural customs and norms, which vary from society to society for appropriateness and proper etiquette of touch. Each culture and individual has their own guidelines, boundaries, meanings when coming into physical contact with someone else. An unwelcomed touch can be considered an invasion of privacy or of personal space, disrespectful or just plain creepy.

For instance, in Germany hugging a friend, even between men is acceptable, however you would shake hands in a business context. While in France handshakes are for business, but for interacting in a personal context kissing twice, once on each cheek is appropriate between people who know each other. However the French don’t often hug. In Japan, no physical contact in the form of a handshake is preferable where bowing is the polite norm. Since each culture has their own traditions and etiquette, before going somewhere or meeting someone of another culture it is wise to be educated on the customs of that culture or group.

First let’s examine exactly what touching does. "The sense of touch develops early as a primary form of nonverbal communication," says Dr. Kelley Kline, Neuroscientist and Professor at Florida State University. "Humans blindfolded have been shown to accurately communicate many human emotions, such as fear, love, anger, gratitude, sympathy, happiness, and sadness. Moreover, there are physiological, psychological, and neurological benefits to touch, such as lowered cortisol levels (our stress hormones), reduced heart rate and blood pressure, and the release of dopamine (the chemical in the brain associated with pleasure), and oxytocin (hormone linked with pair- bonding). The positive effects of touch appear to benefit both the person receiving the touch as well as the person giving it." She continues, "Touch from a consensual party or even a fleeting touch that may be unnoticed, results in a more favorable response by the brain and lowered stress hormones. In fact, touch often builds rapport among individuals. High fives, handshakes, and an encouraging hand on the shoulder tend to be perceived favorably. Touch builds intimacy. However, an unwanted touch can lead to perceived harassment, dominance, and threat."

Kino comes in three contexts: sexual , professional and personal .

Kino in a Personal context can be displays affection within a family or of friendship, which reinforce the basic needs of human bonding. Examples include a mother kissing her child, a father tousling his child’s hair, hugs between friends or a group of friends, a pat on the back or shoulder to comfort or congratulate someone.

The Professional context of Kino for business is a very much a matter of having a good professional demeanor. As discussed before, the most basic and for the most part universally accepted form of physical contact in a professional environment is shaking hands. While hugging and kissing are generally not appropriate in a western business atmosphere, there can be exceptions, where professionals kiss on the cheek or give a hug if they are comfortable have a longstanding professional relationship, or in a personal situation outside of work. Kino in professional context also counts if someone is employed in providing a professional service to you. in a goes to a doctor and has to have an exam, getting a massage and being naked is for professional purposes and not sexual.

Sexual Kino can be a part of what in polite society is referred to as the courtship ritual and is an integral part of the art of seduction. Again, these rituals and customs can and will differ in every culture and society. This form of Kino requires some form of attraction and is often the method used in escalating the courtship or seductive connection. People who are very attracted to each other have a natural need or desire to express affection through touching. Slow escalation in a step by step progression is the proper and suitable use of proper sexual Kino comfort building. For gentlemen, a lady will, through her actions, signals and behaviors (also known as “Indicators of interest” (IOI) or “indicators of disinterest” (IOD)), will let a gentleman know when she is ready, for varying degrees, for sexual or personal contact escalation. Examples of IOIs include her touching first, her being deeply engaged in conversation or laughing at jokes and staring while smiling. IODs include not being engaged in conversation, looking the other way, not paying attention, saying “NO, don’t touch me,” or any form of avoiding unwelcome touch. NO ALWAYS MEANS NO! Both IOIs and IODs can be unconscious or deliberate responses.

It is the duty of a Gentleman to be wise enough to read her actions, calibrate to the situation or environment and respond accordingly and most importantly, be sure that consent has been granted to achieve true comfort. There is no such thing as mixed signals. The perception of mixed signals occurs when a gentleman MISREADS the responses being given. When an unwanted touch is committed, a Lady may feel threatened. Most of us have always been taught that threats can elicit one of two responses in others, which are FIGHT or FLIGHT. There is actually a third response however, and that is called FREEZE. The FREEZE Response occurs when one feels attacked and overcome by a predator and is a form of “playing dead” in hopes that the attack will stop. A Gentleman MUST NEVER confuse the FREEZE Response for consent. The best way to avoid misreading the situation is to merely ask or “check in” as the touching escalates to make sure that consent is gained along the way.

Always behave properly in public and with good manners, especially with someone you just met. A proper gentleman or lady does not grab or grope another’s chest or posterior in public or private uninvited. While not directly considered touching, even overly crude and sexually suggestive language or speech can be perceived as threatening. These good manners will prevent you from looking and being creepy and being seen as charming instead.

For Gentleman and Ladies, with Kino: Art of Touch, it is essential to pay attention to and learn to read body language of both themselves and others. Mistakes will still happen, so to avoid them, simply err on the side of being respectful and make sure the other person(s) are comfortable and the touch is of completely free will.