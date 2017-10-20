Gentlemen: Here’s What Your Costume Says About You at the Halloween Party

Okay, gents: Halloween’s just around the corner. What’s your costume going to be for the parties?

Are you planning to go as:

Something scary?

Something funny?

Something sexy?

Something clever?

Something in popular culture?

Here’s the thing: Your preferred costume(s) actually has a lot to say about your personality. And if you’re single and looking for “the one,” you might want to stop and think about what your costume is telling the ladies.

So keep your preferred costume(s) in mind, and run it through this article.

What Your Halloween Costume Says About You

#1: Scary Costumes

With the success of the movie It, it’s likely the Pennywise clown costume is going to be popular this year. Having done over $600M at the box office this year, it’s sure to inspire the costume of quite a few movie buff.

And even if you don’t like clowns, there’s a wealth of choices in the “scary” category – vampires, goblins, zombies, mummies, warlocks, and more. “Scary” is, after all, the traditional Halloween garb.

What does a scary costume say about you? More than anything it means you secretly like being different. Your scary costume has a side you secretly like – whether it’s more mystery and risk (vampires), more popularity (zombies and clowns), or something else.

#2: Funny Costumes

There are tons of funny costume ideas to choose from. You could go dressed up as food (pizza, oreos, hamburger, etc.) or drink (beer, milk, soda, etc.), or simply go in a suit covered with pumpkin prints from top to bottom.

What does a funny costume say about you? Two things – one good and one bad.

First, the good: A funny costume means that deep inside, you love making people smile and laugh. Happiness is important to you, and you want to spread happiness everywhere you go.

The bad part? Wearing a funny costume might mean you’re trying TOO HARD to make people laugh. It could be because you feel (or you ARE) too boring in real life, and you’re using Halloween to compensate.

#3: Sexy Costumes

What are the sexiest Halloween costumes for men?

Without a doubt, a few popular choices always make the list: a Spartan warrior from the movie 300, or Tarzan, or a lifeguard from Baywatch, and more. These choices basically let you go shirtless and show off your six-pack.

Needless to say, you’ll need a good-looking body to pull off a sexy Halloween costume… otherwise, you’ll fall under “Funny.” (Or even “Scary.”)

What does a sexy costume say about you? Above everything else, it shows self-confidence. And that’s a great thing when you’re single and looking – one of the studies cited in this WayTooSocial article found that among the 20 most sought-after male traits, women put self-confidence at the Top 5 spot.

#4: Clever Costumes

In her HuffPo article, Vanessa Van Edwards shared three of the cleverest costumes she had ever seen:

Having several different name tags on your shirt (An “Identity Crisis”)

Wearing a Hawaiian shirt and carrying a bottle of Prozac (A “Tropical Depression”)

Wearing a calendar and holding a gavel (“Judgment Day”)

You might also be thinking about going to Halloween parties in a clever costume. Here’s what it says about you: You’re smart and practical, and care little for “fitting in” for the sake of it.

Drawback: Sometimes, a clever, practical costume can come off as “cheap.”

#5: “Pop Culture” Costumes

Hands down, the most popular “pop culture” Halloween costume for men this year is Jon Snow from Game of Thrones. (Actually, Jon Snow has been the most popular since 2015, according to PopSugar.com.)

Other popular pop culture costumes for men include:

A White Walker from Game of Thrones

Kylo Ren or Finn from Star Wars

Superheroes and super-villains from the DC and Marvel universes