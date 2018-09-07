Geoffrey Owens To Star In 10 Episodes Of Tyler Perry Show

Geoffrey Owens has accepted an offer from Tyler Perry to work on the filmmaker’s TV show “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

A representative for Perry has confirmed to HuffPost that Owens will take part in shoots in Atlanta, Georgia, and have a recurring role on the show. He will star in ten episodes.

Perry tweeted about “The Cosby Show” star earlier this week, imploring him to join “OWN’s number one drama next week!”

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

It’s not clear when Owens’ episodes of “The Haves and the Have Nots,” a drama that’s aired since 2013 and follows the intersection of the rich and the poor, will air.

Owens, who was recently “job-shamed” by Fox News for working at a Trader Joe’s grocery store, initially responded to the callout coyly, telling Entertainment Tonight that Perry’s offer was “kind of cool.”

“I mean, that kind of sounded like he was saying, ‘Come work with me.’ I’m so, like, skeptical. Like, really? Are you actually saying, ‘Come work with me’? Because we’ve never worked together before,” Owens said. “So, that’s a very, very generous thing for him to say. And we’ll see what happens with that. But, that’s encouraging.”

Paula Lobo via Getty Images Geoffrey Owens speaking on "Good Morning America" after photos of him working at Trader Joe's went viral.

Perry isn’t the only person who has shown their appreciation for Owens this week. Rapper Nicki Minaj pledged to give him $25,000 on her Queen Radio show on Thursday because she believes he’s a “legend.”