Geoffrey Owens Has Cautious Response To Tyler Perry Job Offer

When Madea calls, it’s worth a listen.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry offered a job Tuesday to “The Cosby Show” alum-turned-Trader Joe’s cashier Geoffrey Owens.

A photo of the 57-year-old Owens working at Trader Joe’s accompanied by job-shaming coverage recently went viral, prompting Owens to defend himself on “Good Morning America.” “No one has to feel sorry for me,” said Owens, who played Elvin on the hit 1984-92 sitcom. “I’m doing fine. ... Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

Perry, perhaps best known for playing the cranky grandma Madea in his popular film series, wrote on Twitter that he respected actors “who hustle between gigs,” so he offered Owens a job on “OWN’s number one drama.” “Come join us!” Perry wrote.

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Deadline reported that that the filmmaker was referring to “The Haves And The Have Nots,” a Perry creation about the intersecting lives of the rich and poor that has aired since 2013.

Owens called the offer “encouraging.”