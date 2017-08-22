George And Amal Clooney Give $1 Million To Fight Hate In The U.S.

George and Amal Clooney are putting their money where their morals are.

On Monday, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) announced that it had received a $1 million grant from the famous couple, courtesy of the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The announcement cited the violence sparked by a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month as an indicator of a greater need to combat hate groups.

“What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate,” the couple said in a statement, per the SPLC. The nonprofit organization, founded in 1971, focuses on protecting civil rights and combatting domestic hate groups.

According to Deadline, the couple added in a statement, “Amal and I wanted to add our voice (and financial assistance) to the ongoing fight for equality. There are no two sides to bigotry and hate.”