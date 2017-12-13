George And Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones On Flight To Block Twins' Crying

The couple handed out noise-canceling headphones to fellow passengers on a recent international flight in case their 6-month-old twins cried, according to reports.

Those in first class on the trip to the U.K., including movie director Quentin Tarantino, received the devices, which were emblazoned with Clooney’s Casamigos tequila logo, sources told Page Six and People. A note apologized ahead of time in case little Ella and Alexander let loose, but they “didn’t make a peep!” one of the sources revealed to Page Six.