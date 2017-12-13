George And Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones On Flight To Block Twins' Crying

George and Amal Clooney are pretty considerate travelers.
The couple handed out noise-canceling headphones to fellow passengers on a recent international flight in case their 6-month-old twins cried, according to reports.
Those in first class on the trip to the U.K., including movie director Quentin Tarantino, received the devices, which were emblazoned with Clooney’s Casamigos tequila logo, sources told Page Six and People. A note apologized ahead of time in case little Ella and Alexander let loose, but they “didn’t make a peep!” one of the sources revealed to Page Six.
A longtime rep for Clooney confirmed the report to HuffPost.
The Oscar-winning actor isn’t alone in his preemptive thoughtfulness. JetBlue once offered passengers 25 percent off their next ticket every time a baby cried during a flight. Still, the headphones would make a pretty nice souvenir.