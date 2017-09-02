George And Amal Clooney Stun In First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance

Just three months after welcoming twins, George and Amal Clooney made their grand return to the red carpet.

The couple stunned at the premiere of Clooney’s new film “Suburbicon” at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Saturday in their first public appearance together since becoming parents.

The actor took the more traditional route with a black tux, while Amal turned heads in a lilac Versace silk chiffon gown. She paired the elegant look with drop pearl earrings and a perfectly coiffed bob.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

The Oscar winner and human rights attorney, who met in 2013 and tied the knot the following year, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in June. The two announced the birth of their babies in a cheeky joint statement, writing that the twins were “happy and healthy,” while George was “sedated and should recover in a few days.”

Clooney recently opened up about the highs and lows of parenthood, revealing he never expected to be the father of twins at his age.

“Right now my job is changing diapers and walking them around a little bit. I really didn’t think at 56 that I would be the parent of twins,” he told The Associated Press. “Don’t make plans. You always have to just enjoy the ride.”

“I just have to clean the barf off of my tux,” he added. “It used to be my barf but now it’s the twins’ barf. So it all works out.”

Dominique Charriau via Getty Images George Clooney, Julianne Moore and Matt Damon walk the red carpet at the 74th Venice Film Festival.

Clooney returns to the big screen with “Suburbicon,” his sixth film as a director. The movie stars Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, who were also in attendance at the festival.