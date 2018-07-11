Terrifying George Clooney Crash Footage Shows Moment Actor Was Flung Into The Air

Mark Blinch / Reuters George Clooney managed to walk away from a scary scooter crash on the island of Sardinia.

George Clooney is lucky to have escaped this crash without any serious injuries.

Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera released footage Tuesday that shows the actor’s scooter colliding with a Mercedes in Sardinia earlier in the day. It shows Clooney’s scooter hitting the car, as well as the actor flying into the air and hitting the ground.

Carabinieri Lt. Alberto Cicognani told NBC News that the car cut into the actor’s lane, which prompted the accident.

Clooney was driving 65 mph when the car entered his lane, he reportedly told John Avlon, his friend and a contributor for CNN.

Clooney’s head made contact with the car’s windshield before he flew 30 feet from the Mercedes, Avlon said, citing the actor. “It’s good to be alive,” Clooney said.

TMZ confirmed that Clooney’s helmet cracked the car’s windshield. You can see it in the picture below:

George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto è finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

Clooney’s wife, human rights attorney Amal Clooney, rushed to his side after the incident.

The actor went to the hospital after complaining of a slight pain in his pelvis and bruises to the leg, La Nuova reported, but was released after tests showed he was fine.