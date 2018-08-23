George Clooney Tops Highest-Paid Actors, Thanks To Tequila

The 57-year-old Oscar winner and do-gooder topped Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid actors released Wednesday, thanks mainly to the sale of his tequila brand.

His pre-tax pay of $239 million in the fiscal year ending June 1 should go down easy with salt, lime and just about anything else.

Rounding out the top five were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($124 million), Robert Downey Jr. ($81 million), Chris Hemsworth ($64.5 million) and 64-year-old action star Jackie Chan, who’s still going strong in China ($45.5 million).

Clooney, who said he was “fine” after a head-on motorcycle collision in July, can also count himself fortunate for co-investing in Mexican booze.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images George Clooney had a very good year, money-wise.

Clooney guzzled in an estimated $233 million from Casamigos tequila’s sale to liquor big Diageo last year, plus a relatively low haul in earnings from endorsements and even some movies, Forbes reported.

The Forbes report also pointed to an ongoing earnings gap between men and women in Hollywood.