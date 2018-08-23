George Clooney Tops Highest-Paid Actors, Thanks To Tequila

Salud, George Clooney.
The 57-year-old Oscar winner and do-gooder topped Forbes’ annual list of highest-paid actors released Wednesday, thanks mainly to the sale of his tequila brand.
His pre-tax pay of $239 million in the fiscal year ending June 1 should go down easy with salt, lime and just about anything else.
Rounding out the top five were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ($124 million), Robert Downey Jr. ($81 million), Chris Hemsworth ($64.5 million) and 64-year-old action star Jackie Chan, who’s still going strong in China ($45.5 million).
Clooney, who said he was “fine” after a head-on motorcycle collision in July, can also count himself fortunate for co-investing in Mexican booze.
Clooney guzzled in an estimated $233 million from Casamigos tequila’s sale to liquor big Diageo last year, plus a relatively low haul in earnings from endorsements and even some movies, Forbes reported.
The Forbes report also pointed to an ongoing earnings gap between men and women in Hollywood.
The world’s 10 highest-paid actors made $748.5 million overall compared to the $186 million collected by women in the same period. Scarlett Johansson appeared at the top of the women’s money marquee with $40.5 million.