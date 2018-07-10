George Clooney Has Motorcycle Accident Scare In Sardinia

He’s “fine.”
George Clooney was quickly released from a hospital on the Italian island of Sardinia Tuesday after his scooter was hit by a car, NBC News reported.
Clooney collided with the Mercedes when it cut across his path at an intersection at around 8:15 a.m., Carabinieri Lt. Alberto Cicognani told the outlet.
The driver of the other vehicle tended to Clooney until emergency workers arrived, local outlet La Nuova reported.
An NBC News video segment said Clooney fell onto the hood of the car. An ambulance took Clooney to the nearest hospital, where an MRI scan revealed that the actor was not seriously injured, according to police and health officials.
CNN reported that Clooney also told the police that he was “fine.”
Clooney is filming the “Catch-22” Hulu series (based on the Joseph Heller novel) on the Italian island ― and he was apparently on his way to the set.
La Nuova noted that the star complained of slight pain in his pelvis and bruises to a leg and an arm.
Clooney and his wife, Amal, left the hospital together in a private car, La Nuova added.
Clooney has a Lake Como home on the Italian mainland.
A representative for Clooney didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
In 2007, Clooney suffered a hairline rib fracture and then-girlfriend Sarah Larson had a broken foot after a motorcycle crash with a car in New Jersey.