George Clooney Has Motorcycle Accident Scare In Sardinia

Clooney is filming the “Catch-22” Hulu series (based on the Joseph Heller novel) on the Italian island ― and he was apparently on his way to the set.

La Nuova noted that the star complained of slight pain in his pelvis and bruises to a leg and an arm.

Clooney and his wife, Amal, left the hospital together in a private car, La Nuova added.

Clooney has a Lake Como home on the Italian mainland.