George Clooney is not happy that photos of his newborn twins surfaced on the internet, and he’ll make sure the outlet that published them is punished.

On Friday, French magazine Voici released a new cover featuring blurry paparazzi photos of Clooney and his wife, Amal, holding their nearly 2-month-old babies, Ella and Alexander, at their home in Lake Como, Italy. The photos were a clear invasion of privacy, and Clooney plans to take legal action.

“Over the last week photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home,” the actor said in a statement. “Make no mistake the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. The safety of our children demands it.”

Clooney is not the first celebrity parent to come after photographers for invading his family’s personal space. In 2013, Halle Berry and Jennifer Garner fought tirelessly to pass a bill, Senate Bill 606, aimed at protecting children of public figures. Soon after, couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spoke out in support of the bill and helped introduce the #NoKidsPolicy, which asks news outlets to stop sharing, buying or posting photos of celebrities’ children taken without consent. (HuffPost adheres by these guidelines, only sharing photos from public events or images celebrities have posted of their children.)

“No parent should feel like their child is being taken advantage of because of the choices they made on their career paths,” Bell told HuffPost in 2014. “The basis of the issue is keeping strangers away from children, whether they have cameras or not.”