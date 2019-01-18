POLITICS
Trump Campaign Manager Suggests George Conway Is A Bad Husband And Gets Owned

Brad Parscale's attack on Kellyanne Conway's husband backfired.
By Lee Moran

Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, attempted to take George Conway to task on Wednesday for his repeated criticism of the president.

Parscale appeared to suggest on Twitter that the conservative attorney, whose wife Kellyanne Conway is one of Trump’s top White House aides, was a terrible spouse:

Parscale’s post was in response to Conway calling Trump “a laughingstock” after Burger King mocked the president for his strange “hamberders” typo. But Parscale didn’t receive the kind of response he was likely hoping for:

Trump’s son, Eric Trump, tried to similarly attack Conway last month. That also did not go over well.

