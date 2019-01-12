POLITICS
01/12/2019 02:47 am ET

George Conway Tears Into Donald Trump: ‘Does Little More Than Spout Nonsense And Lies’

Kellyanne Conway's husband called out Trump's "ingrained, pathological narcissism."
headshot
By Lee Moran

To be a fly on the wall in the Conway household.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on Friday launched yet another tweeted attack against President Donald Trump.

This time, the conservative attorney took aim at his wife’s boss over the ongoing partial government shutdown caused by Trump’s refused demands for billions of dollars to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In one tweet, Conway said Trump “is a master at alienating people he ought to be trying to, and should be able to, persuade.”

In a second post, Conway said Trump’s “ingrained, pathological narcissism” left America “with a president who does little more than spout nonsense and lies, and pander to those who feed his egotistic needs.”

Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post, summed up Conway’s analysis of Trump in two words:

To which Conway, a frequent and vocal critic of Trump in recent months, replied:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Kellyanne Conway Narcissistic Personality Disorder George T. Conway Iii
George Conway Tears Into Donald Trump: ‘Does Little More Than Spout Nonsense And Lies’
CONVERSATIONS