To be a fly on the wall in the Conway household.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, on Friday launched yet another tweeted attack against President Donald Trump.

This time, the conservative attorney took aim at his wife’s boss over the ongoing partial government shutdown caused by Trump’s refused demands for billions of dollars to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In one tweet, Conway said Trump “is a master at alienating people he ought to be trying to, and should be able to, persuade.”

Not weird at all. Trump is a master at alienating people he ought to be trying to, and should be able to, persuade. And that’s because he can’t make a coherent argument. He’s incompetent. https://t.co/6UVhozshzM — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 11, 2019

In a second post, Conway said Trump’s “ingrained, pathological narcissism” left America “with a president who does little more than spout nonsense and lies, and pander to those who feed his egotistic needs.”

That incompetence, along with his ingrained, pathological narcissism, leaves us with a president who does little more than spout nonsense and lies, and pander to those who feed his egotistic needs. And all of this makes rational governance impossible. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 11, 2019

Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for The Washington Post, summed up Conway’s analysis of Trump in two words:

or shorter: He's stupid — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 11, 2019

To which Conway, a frequent and vocal critic of Trump in recent months, replied: