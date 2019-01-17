George Conway’s wife, White House aide Kellyanne Conway, is likely to take serious issue with his latest criticism of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the conservative attorney attacked the president and his supporters:

No one needs him. It’s just that some people haven’t figured it out yet. https://t.co/bffEeZS7vu — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 16, 2019

Some Twitter users were quick to point out, however, that Conway’s wife does indeed need Trump ― who she regularly defends and stumps for on television.

I think George's tweet is meant for you, girl. @KellyannePolls. — Douglas Horngrad (@DouglasHorngrad) January 16, 2019

Paging @KellyannePolls; how’s that job search going? — J. Mike Smith (@JMikeSmith) January 16, 2019

Your wife does. — 🇺🇸 Jon B. “Globalist” Wolfsthal (@JBWolfsthal) January 17, 2019

Conway’s post was in response to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s assertion that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had a position of strength over POTUS because she “doesn’t need” him:

She doesn’t need him. And that is the biggest position of strength anyone ever has with him. https://t.co/GioKTXx20L — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 16, 2019

Conway later dubbed Trump a “laughingstock” after fast-food chain Burger King dinged the president over his “hamberders” typo following the serving of burgers, fries and pizza to Clemson University’s national championship-winning football team: