George Conway Zings President Trump After New York Times Report

Exiting White House chief of staff John Kelly said President Donald Trump simply isn’t up for the job, according to a piece in The New York Times on Sunday. Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband, George Conway, ever ready to take a swipe at Trump, brought the popcorn to social media.

Journalist Maggie Haberman posted a link to her story on Twitter, writing, “Mr. Kelly ‘frequently told people that Mr. Trump was not up to the role of president, according to two former administration officials.’”

To which George Conway responded, “You don’t say.”

Conway has a rather long and rich history of taking shots at the president on Twitter. For instance, who could forget when he came back at Trump after the president seemingly praised political strategist Roger Stone for not ratting on him?

“Nice to know that some people still have guts!” Trump tweeted.

Conway, a lawyer, kept his response short yet biting, simply writing, “File under ‘18 U.S.C. §§ 1503, 1512.’” That’s a U.S. Code statute defining witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Then there was the time federal prosecutors said Trump directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to make hush-money payments to two women to protect Trump’s campaign for president.

“Totally clears the President. Thank you!” Trump tweeted later that day.

“Except for that little part where the US Attorney’s Office says that you directed and coordinated with Cohen to commit two felonies,” Conway responded. “Other than that, totally scot-free.”

Except for that little part where the US Attorney’s Office says that you directed and coordinated with Cohen to commit two felonies. Other than that, totally scot-free. https://t.co/YXmgY9KmXi — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 8, 2018