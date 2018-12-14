Ah, George Conway ― the husband of presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway whose fame is growing as one of America’s greatest Trump trolls.

Conway, whose wife essentially serves as a soldier promoting and defending President Donald Trump, on Friday once again spoke out against the president.

Conway fired off a tweet after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s bombshell interview with ABC News lamenting that he gave “loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty.”

“Truer words were never spoken,” Conway wrote on Twitter.

Truer words were never spoken. https://t.co/vHbvFKbAuT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 14, 2018

Conway’s latest rejoinder comes just hours after he seemed to fact-check his wife’s interview with CNN on Thursday.

Kellyanne Conway argued on Chris Cuomo’s show that Trump did not lie about his knowledge about hefty hush money payments to women who alleged they had affairs with him.

But George Conway wasn’t buying his spouse’s characterization of Trump as honest, pointing out on Twitter that the president’s “own former personal lawyer described him as a ‘f****ing liar’ and asking, “why should we take his word over that of federal prosecutors?”

Given that Trump has repeatedly lied about the Daniels and McDougal payments—and given that he lies about virtually everything else, to the point that his own former personal lawyer described him as a “f****ing liar”—why should we take his word over that of federal prosecutors? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 14, 2018

Presidential son Eric Trump, in a tweet earlier this month, slammed George Conway for “utter disrespect” of Kellyanne Conway and “everything she has fought SO hard to achieve,” adding, “frankly his actions are horrible.”