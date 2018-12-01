A Letter That George H.W. Bush Wrote To Bill Clinton Is Going Viral Again

A letter that former President George H.W. Bush penned for his successor Bill Clinton is going viral again, following Bush’s death Friday at the age of 94.
Bush reportedly left the note for Clinton in the Oval Office on his Inauguration Day in 1993.
The full text read:
Dear Bill,
When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too.
I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described.
There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice; but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.
You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well.
Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.
Good luck—
George