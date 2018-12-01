'Generous American Patriot': World Leaders Pay Tribute To George H.W. Bush

World leaders past and present have paid tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the final leader of the Soviet Union, described Bush as a “real partner” during their efforts to conclude the Cold War.

“We had a chance to work together during the years of tremendous changes,” Gorbachev said in a statement to Russian news agency Interfax. “It was a dramatic time that demanded great responsibility from everyone. The result was an end to the Cold War and the nuclear arms race.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May called Bush “a true friend” to the United Kingdom whose “statesmanship, wisdom and friendship will be much missed.”

President Bush was a true friend to the UK and the trusted counterpart and confidant of two Prime Ministers. His statesmanship, wisdom and friendship will be much missed and today we send our deepest condolences to his family and to the American people. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) December 1, 2018

May’s predecessor, David Cameron, called Bush “a warm hearted, generous American patriot.”

So sad to hear that George HW Bush has passed away. He was a very good man, a great President & a warm hearted, generous American patriot who was a strong ally & friend of the UK. Receiving “Bush 41” & his wonderful wife Barbara at No10 was a huge honour that I will never forget. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) December 1, 2018

Tony Blair, another former British Prime Minister, called Bush “an extraordinary and exemplary public servant.”

President Bush was an extraordinary and exemplary public servant. A man dedicated to his country, the values it stands for at its best and to making the world better, more stable and more peaceful. My deepest sympathies go to his family - Tony Blair https://t.co/aGKjJBBNoz — Tony Blair Institute (@InstituteGC) December 1, 2018

While another former British PM, John Major ― in office from 1990 to 1997 ― praised Bush for serving “with compassion, courage, dignity and grace. “As president, he saw America’s obligation to the world and honoured it - and he remained committed to public service until the day he died,” Major added.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Bush as a “great leader.”

Au nom du Peuple français, j’adresse mes condoléances à la nation américaine suite au décès de l’ancien président américain George Bush père. C’était un grand dirigeant et un soutien sans faille de l’alliance avec l’Europe. Nos pensées à sa famille et à ses proches. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 1, 2018

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called him “the architect of German unity.”

1989, als die Blöcke wankten und die jahrzehntelange Konfrontation zu bröckeln begann, ergriff #GeorgeHWBush mutig die Chance zur Beendigung des Kalten Krieges. Auch er ist Architekt der deutschen Einheit. Wir trauern um einen großen Staatsmann und einen Freund Deutschlands. — Heiko Maas (@HeikoMaas) December 1, 2018

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the chief executive of Afghanistan, said Bush had been a “great friend and supporter of Afghanistan.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of the former US President George Herbert Walker Bush @GeorgeHWBush, a great friend & supporter of the Afghanistan throughout the years. My condolences to George W. Bush @TheBushCenter, his family, friends and colleagues around the world. pic.twitter.com/QPvCxiUcSZ — Dr. Abdullah (@afgexecutive) December 1, 2018

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bush for being “a leading statesman at a critical period of world history.”

Condolences to the Bush family and the people of USA on the passing away of former President George H .W. Bush. He was a leading statesman at a critical period of world history. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2018