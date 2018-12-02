Former President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest on Thursday at his presidential library and museum in Texas. Several memorial events have been planned in the days leading up to his final interment.

Bush, who served as the 41st president from 1989 to 1993, died Friday at the age of 94. He is survived by two siblings, five children including former President George W. Bush and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Monday-Wednesday: U.S. Capitol

ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images The U.S. flag flies at half-staff in front of the U.S. Capitol in tribute to former President George H.W. Bush, early on Dec. 2, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

Bush’s casket will arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Monday at 4:45 p.m., where an arrival ceremony will take place involving both the House and Senate.

The former president will lie in state in the rotunda until Wednesday morning. The public may pay their respects from 7:30 p.m. Eastern time Monday to 8:45 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday.

Wednesday: Washington National Cathedral

Bush’s casket will be transported to the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, where a memorial service for friends and family will be held at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Following the service, Bush’s casket will return to Joint Base Andrews at 1:15 p.m. Eastern before being flown to Texas.

President Donald Trump has designated Wednesday a national day of mourning.

Wednesday-Thursday: St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

SIPA USA/PA Images The funeral for former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston on April 21, 2018.

Later Wednesday, Bush will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston ― the city he called home for many years ― from 7:45 p.m. Eastern to 6 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, CNN reported.

A memorial service is planned at the church on Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern, according to CNN.

Thursday: George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

SUZANNE CORDEIRO via Getty Images Flags flying at half-staff are seen at the entrance of the George Bush Presidential Library during sunset in College Station, Texas, on Dec. 1, 2018.

Bush will be laid to rest in his family plot behind George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas.

The former president will be buried alongside his wife, Barbara Bush, who died in April, and daughter Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953 at the age of 3.

On Thursday, the president’s casket will arrive in College Station by train, accompanied by Bush family members and close friends, according to Texas A&M University’s website. The train will unload at the railroad stop at Wellborn Road and George Bush Drive.