George H.W. Bush Hospitalized For 'Low Blood Pressure And Fatigue'

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, according to his spokesman.

The 41st president will remain at Southern Maine Health Care hospital in Biddeford under observation for a few days, spokesman Jim McGrath posted on Twitter. Bush is “awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” according to McGrath’s tweet.

President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) May 27, 2018

McGrath did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for additional comment.

The Bush family long has had a second home in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Bush’s hospitalization comes just weeks after he was discharged on May 5 from a hospital in Houston. He had received treatment for a blood infection at Houston Methodist Hospital since being admitted on April 22 ― one day after he attended the funeral for his wife, Barbara Bush, who died on April 17.