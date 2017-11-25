George H.W. Bush Becomes Longest-Lived U.S. President

No. 41 has surpassed No. 38.

At 93 years and 166 days old, George H.W. Bush has now lived longer than any other U.S. president to date, officially beating Gerald Ford’s record of 93 years and 165 days on Saturday.

Ford lived his long life between July 14, 1913 and Dec. 26, 2006, serving in office from 1974 to 1977 after Richard Nixon’s resignation. He died after a series of hospitalizations for heart treatments.

Bush entered the world on June 12, 1924, and served his term in the Oval Office between 1989 and 1993.

In recent years, he has used a wheelchair or motorized scooter. He was placed in intensive care at a Houston hospital for pneumonia shortly before the Jan. 20 inauguration of President Donald Trump, and could not attend.

Bush also suffers from vascular parkinsonism, which mimics Parkinson’s disease. Although he was discharged in time to flip the coin at the Super Bowl in February, he’s been hospitalized at least twice more since then.

Teen political blogger Gabe Fleisher brought attention to the milestone on Twitter on Saturday.

Milestone today: At 93 years and 166 days, @GeorgeHWBush becomes the longest-lived President in U.S. history, surpassing Gerald Ford. — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) November 25, 2017

In the line of longest-lived presidents, Ronald Reagan comes in third, at 93 years and 120 days. He died in 2004 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Jimmy Carter comes in fourth, at 93 years and 56 days. Carter announced a cancer diagnosis in August 2015, saying he initially thought he had just weeks to live, but was declared cancer-free later that year.