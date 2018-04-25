Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital to a regular room after contracting an infection over the weekend.

The positive development came three days after the 41st president of the U.S. was hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital on Sunday when the infection spread to his blood, his office had said.

In a statement released Wednesday, Bush’s office described the 93-year-old as “alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends.” His doctors “are very pleased with his progress,” the statement said.

His office expects the former president to remain at the hospital for several more days.

ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images Bush is seen with his wife, Barbara, back in 2003.

Bush’s abrupt hospitalization on Sunday came one day after he attended the funeral for his wife, Barbara, who died last week at age 92.

In a sign of good cheer, his office’s statement added that the former president and avid sports fan “is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital.”

The Houston Rockets, catching wind of his enthusiasm, cheered on his recovery with a post on Twitter.