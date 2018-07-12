ENTERTAINMENT
Watch George Lopez Pretend To Pee On Donald Trump's Walk Of Fame Star

The pissed-off comedian uses a water bottle to make his point.
By Ron Dicker

Comedian George Lopez resorted to a stream of consciousness instead of stand-up to protest President Donald Trump.

TMZ on Wednesday posted a cell phone video of the former sitcom actor pretending to pee on Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star with a water bottle.

Lopez was reportedly booed at a charity event in October for making anti-Trump jokes. But observers heard in this video seem to get a laugh out of Lopez’s stunt.

Trump’s star was a target for activists even before he became president. One man took a pickax to it in October 2016.

But a little water won’t hurt it. And now Lopez can say he has his own pee tape.

