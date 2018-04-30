Cardinal George Pell, Vatican Treasurer, Will Stand Trial For Sexual Abuse

SYDNEY ― Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican’s treasurer and third-highest-ranking official, will stand trial for charges of sexual abuse, a magistrate in Melbourne, Australia, said on Tuesday.

Pell, a 76-year-old cardinal who has served in the Vatican since 2014, is the most senior Catholic leader to face such accusations. He has been charged with “historical sexual offenses” relating to his time as a priest in Australia’s Victoria state decades ago. Prior to his appointment to the Vatican, he was the archbishop of Sydney for more than 10 years.