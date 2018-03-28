George W. Bush Dances Up A Storm At His Nephew's Wedding

He’s the commander-in-busting-a-move.

Former President George W. Bush was filmed dancing up a storm at nephew Pierce Bush’s wedding in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Bush, 71, can be seen bobbing his head as he boogies with the bride, Sarahbeth Melton, to the 1984 song “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

Guest Shiree Nelson posted a gallery of images from Saturday’s celebration, including the dance video.

A post shared by Shiree Nelson (SHUR-ee) (@shireester) on Mar 25, 2018 at 9:41am PDT

Pierce Bush’s sister, Lauren Bush Lauren, posted a photo of the couple at the ceremony.

A post shared by Lauren Bush Lauren (@laurenblauren) on Mar 25, 2018 at 8:46am PDT

Pierce’s dad is Neil Bush, brother of the dancing former president and the fourth of ex-president George H.W. Bush’s six children.