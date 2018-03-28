POLITICS
George W. Bush Dances Up A Storm At His Nephew's Wedding

The former president let loose when he boogied with the bride.
He’s the commander-in-busting-a-move.

Former President George W. Bush was filmed dancing up a storm at nephew Pierce Bush’s wedding in Colorado Springs over the weekend.

Bush, 71, can be seen bobbing his head as he boogies with the bride, Sarahbeth Melton, to the 1984 song “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record).”

Guest Shiree Nelson posted a gallery of images from Saturday’s celebration, including the dance video.

Pierce Bush’s sister, Lauren Bush Lauren, posted a photo of the couple at the ceremony.

Pierce’s dad is Neil Bush, brother of the dancing former president and the fourth of ex-president George H.W. Bush’s six children. 

Here’s one last look at George W. Bush cutting a rug.

