George Zimmerman, the Florida man acquitted of murder in the Trayvon Martin case, is facing charges of misdemeanor stalking after he allegedly threatened and harassed a private investigator in December.

A news release from the State Attorney’s Office for Seminole County, Florida, said Zimmerman was being investigated by the county sheriff’s office over allegations that he stalked Dennis Warren late last year.

Warren was hired to find people who might be interested in participating in “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” a documentary series about the African American teenager who was fatally shot by Zimmerman, a white man acting as a neighborhood watch volunteer, in 2012.

Warren contacted Zimmerman in September and gave him information on how to contact Michael Gasparro, the series’ executive producer.

Zimmerman called Gasparro, and they talked about the documentary series, which will focus on the life and death of Martin, according to the Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Warren told deputies he did not hear from Zimmerman again until December, when Gasparro told him an “extremely agitated” Zimmerman was sending threatening messages, according to deputies who requested a warrant.

In one of those texts, Zimmerman allegedly threatened that Warren would be eaten by an alligator:

“[The private investigator] is a [expletive] WHO BOTHERED MY UNCLE IN HIS HOME. Local OR former law officer He’s well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?”

Warren told investigators that he received 55 phone calls, 67 text messages, 36 voicemails and 27 emails from Zimmerman between Dec. 16, 2017, and Christmas Day.

Some of the messages Zimmerman allegedly texted included “Answer your phone (expletive)” and “I’ll see you before you realize it,” according to WKMG-TV in Orlando.

Records show that when Warren asked Zimmerman to stop, he texted “NO!” and then “Pursue charges,” according to Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.

During this period, Zimmerman also allegedly threatened to “beat Jay-Z,” an executive producer on the series, which is scheduled to premiere later this summer.

Zimmerman told The Blast news site that “anyone who fucks with my parents will be fed to an alligator.”

Records show that when Warren asked Zimmerman to stop, he texted “NO!” and then “Pursue charges,” according to Spectrum News 13.