Amid a day of technical problems with voting booths and hours-long waits, a Georgia judge extended the hours of three Gwinnett County locations. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported later Tuesday that three polling precincts in Fulton County, which is home to much of Atlanta, would also stay open past 7 p.m. EST.

The Gwinnett County polls had been slated to close at 7 p.m., but Annistown Elementary School, which opened 25 minutes late Tuesday, was pushed to stay open until 9:25 p.m., Anderson-Livsey Elementary until 7:30 p.m. and Harbins Elementary until 7:14 p.m. In Fulton County, Pittman Park was scheduled to stay open until 9 p.m. while Booker T. Washington and the Archer Auditorium at Morehouse College were both staying open until 10 p.m.

Poll workers in the state were unprepared for a heavy voter turnout. In addition to officials scrambling to bring in additional equipment, workers were forced to field calls from frustrated residents who dealt with broken machines and waited for hours across the state to vote.

At Annistown Elementary School, voters waited nearly five hours to vote after electronic poll books, which verify voter registration, went down, ProPublica’s Jessica Huseman, Isaac Arnsdorf and Jeremy B. Merrill reported for HuffPost.

MAJOR ISSUES reported at the Annistown Elementary polling location in Gwinnett County. Voters tell me the machines are down and they can only cast paper or provisional ballots.

Many have been waiting since 6am.@wsbtv #Election2018 #ElectionOn2 pic.twitter.com/Ckg8wMHd7T — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) November 6, 2018

Georgia has one of the most contentious and potentially historic gubernatorial races in this year’s midterms. Democrat Stacey Abrams is taking on Republican Brian Kemp, who is currently Georgia’s secretary of state.

If Abrams wins, she will be the first black female governor in the U.S. She tweeted about the polls staying open later:

BREAKING: Poll hours have been extended in Gwinnett County! 🚨



Annistown Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 9:25pm

Anderson-Livsey Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 7:30pm

Harbins Elementary School NOW OPEN UNTIL 7:14pm — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 6, 2018

After hearing the news that Georgia and other states were having so many issues with polling locations, many Twitter users implored voters to stay in line ― using the hashtag #StayInLine ― because, as CBS News reported, “regardless of when polls close, state laws require that everyone waiting in line can still vote.”

For voters in Georgia and elsewhere who are waiting in long lines to vote: You have the right to vote as long as you're in line when the polls close. Please stay in line, encourage those around you to do the same, and help bring this home for @StaceyAbrams. #StayInLine pic.twitter.com/MCBsuVzAui — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 6, 2018

Florida and Georgia!!



If you are in line right now, they have to let you vote! Don’t move! #StayInLine! — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 6, 2018

Florida and Georgia stay in line!



If the polls close while you are in line they MUST let you vote!



Stay in line. The rest of the country is counting on you!!!!#StayInLine — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) November 7, 2018

The polls are now closed here at the Avondale high school where @staceyabrams was valedictorian. But the night is just beginning here in Georgia. And if you’re in line at a polling place, #StayInLine! You have the right to vote on #ElectionDay! #TeamAbrams pic.twitter.com/e2WMtJOjku — Erin Schrode (@ErinSchrode) November 7, 2018