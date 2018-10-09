Georgia Woman Calls Police On Black Man Babysitting White Kids

A white woman called the police on a black man who was babysitting two white children after she reported that she feared for their safety.

Georgia resident Corey Lewis live-streamed the incident on Facebook, which was described by one of the parents as a case of “babysitting while black.”

According to CBS, the woman approached Lewis while he was with the children in a Walmart parking lot in Cobb County.

She then followed him to his mother’s house, where a police officer questioned him and the children.

Parents David Parker and Dana Mango told CBS that they had arranged for Lewis to look after their children weeks ago and were in disbelief when they received a call from the officer.

“I said, ‘Are you saying that because there’s an African American male driving my two white kids that he was stopped and pulled over and questioned?’ and he said, ‘I’m sorry ma’am, that’s exactly what I’m saying,’” Mango said.