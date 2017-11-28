Video Surfaces Of Georgia Tech Football Player Knocking Out Teammate

That’s lousy teamwork.

A disturbing video obtained by TMZ and published on Tuesday shows a Georgia Tech football player knocking out a teammate with one punch.

A spokesman for the university said the fight happened more than six months ago.

“Georgia Tech’s football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred,” the school spokesman said in a statement to HuffPost. “Discipline was handled internally.”

In the footage above, Step Durham is shown punching fellow defensive back Lance Austin with a right hand to the face after an exchange of words in a school athletic facility before spring practice.

Austin immediately falls backward to the ground. Durham then attempts to pick him up.

In a statement to HuffPost relayed by the university, Durham apologized to Austin and for taking the dispute “to a physical level.”

“Lance and I have always had a brother-like relationship and brothers sometimes fight but, as I said before, the situation should have been handled in a more mature manner,” Durham said. “I’m glad that even after the incident, our friendship remains strong.”

Austin said the video “is not beneficial to anyone.”

“Step Durham apologized and we long ago put that incident behind us,” he said in a statement. “As far as I’m concerned, there’s no further need for an apology. I forgave him already and we have since played well together as teammates this season.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Austin and Durham did not appear to miss playing time this past season. Georgia Tech finished with a record of 5-6 after getting crushed by rival Georgia, 38-7, on Nov. 25.

Both players were among the team’s top 10 tacklers.

Patrick Bolger via Getty Images Lance Austin and Step Durham pursue a Boston College ball carrier during a 2016 game.