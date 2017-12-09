U.K. Reality TV Contestant Fiercely Shuts Down Co-Stars' Sexist Comments

A celebrity contestant on a British “Survivor”-style reality show shut down her male competitors’ sexist comments, and is now receiving widespread praise.

In footage that aired on ITV 1 in the United Kingdom on Friday night, the 22-year-old told her two fellow celebrities that she hated them stereotyping her.

“It really grinds my gears,” Toffolo, who usually appears in the “Made in Chelsea” reality TV series, told another campmate.

She later eloquently expressed her frustration to camera:

Nothing really annoys me apart from when the boys automatically assume that just because they are bigger than me means automatically that they are stronger than me and more capable of doing trials. Yes, I am quite small — fine, I am, but it doesn’t mean I’m less mighty.

Celebrity contestants on the show live in an Australian jungle camp. They complete daily trials (some physical, others involving eating critters) to win stars to exchange for food for their campmates.

Around halfway into the three-week-long show, viewers vote each day on whom to evict until the final person in camp is announced the jungle King or Queen.

“I don’t think muscles transpire to stars,” Toffolo added. “I have come back with full houses and really busted a gut for everyone and you know I’m not that big.”

Toffolo’s comments were well received on Twitter and made the #girlpower hashtag trend worldwide.

She is now favorite to win the show, which ends on Sunday.

Tonight @ToffTalks showed that you should never underestimate a woman’s ability no matter how tough the task. If Toff ever wants to come to a fire station & train with us she’s very much welcome #Firefightingsexism #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/zGfEa8S397 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) December 8, 2017

YES TOFF! Standing up for women empowerment and telling SNAKEmir that women deserve to be on the same level as men #imaceleb — Tom (@selfsuccess01) December 8, 2017

YES TOFF you go girl!! #ForTheGirl CALL OUT THOSE SEXIST BULLIES! — Felicity Green (@Felicity_snake) December 8, 2017

Can we make @ToffTalks the honorary queen of England because she deserves it and I can’t wait for her to come out and see all the love she’s getting #ImACeleb — ringo starr 🔮 (@TabascoTweets) December 9, 2017

YES TOFF! You go girl 🙌🏻✨ #ImACeleb — Zabrina (@zabrina89x) December 8, 2017