U.K. Reality TV Contestant Fiercely Shuts Down Co-Stars' Sexist Comments

A celebrity contestant on a British “Survivor”-style reality show shut down her male competitors’ sexist comments, and is now receiving widespread praise.
Georgia “Toff” Toffolo called out boxer Amir Khan and actor Jamie Lomas for “automatically assuming” they were better equipped to take on an upcoming physical trial on “I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!”
In footage that aired on ITV 1 in the United Kingdom on Friday night, the 22-year-old told her two fellow celebrities that she hated them stereotyping her.
“It really grinds my gears,” Toffolo, who usually appears in the “Made in Chelsea” reality TV series, told another campmate.
She later eloquently expressed her frustration to camera:
Nothing really annoys me apart from when the boys automatically assume that just because they are bigger than me means automatically that they are stronger than me and more capable of doing trials. Yes, I am quite small — fine, I am, but it doesn’t mean I’m less mighty.
Celebrity contestants on the show live in an Australian jungle camp. They complete daily trials (some physical, others involving eating critters) to win stars to exchange for food for their campmates.
Around halfway into the three-week-long show, viewers vote each day on whom to evict until the final person in camp is announced the jungle King or Queen.
“I don’t think muscles transpire to stars,” Toffolo added. “I have come back with full houses and really busted a gut for everyone and you know I’m not that big.”
Toffolo’s comments were well received on Twitter and made the #girlpower hashtag trend worldwide.
She is now favorite to win the show, which ends on Sunday.