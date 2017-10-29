GEORGIA’S WILD SIDE

“I have survived the Georgian Military Highway…It isn’t a highway, but poetry,”… wrote the famous Russian author Chekhov. I am travelling on one of the most spectacular and dramatic highways in the world, called the Georgian Military Highway, which runs north through the towering Caucasus from Tbilisi to the border of Russia. This steep road has been an ancient route between Georgia and Russia for centuries. Its soul- stirring scenery has inspired countless writers and intrepid travellers from Tolstoy and Gorky to Pushkin, who loved the rugged feel of the road. For more than 2000 years, it’s been used by Silk Road traders and invaders. Starting from the UNESCO town of Mtsketa near Tbilisi, Georgia’s Capital it runs right upto Vladikavkaz in Russia covering more than 212 km.

The road was commissioned by Tsar Alexander I and built by Russian soldiers who continued working on it for six decades! It has served as an important link between Asia and Europe. This highway was called the Military Highway when Russia annexed east Georgia during the 19th century and improved the road for the army movements. Our driver drives expertly on this truck ridden road that steadily climbs up to the mountains. We pass tawny precipices, pastures and fields of wildflowers. Shepherds with large flocks of sheep pass us creating traffic jams.

Our first stop is the stunning Ananuri fortress from where you have great views of the striking turquoise artificial lake Zhinvali reservoir, formed by a hydroelectric project in the 80s. The Ananuri fortress was built by the Dukes of Aragvi and the earliest parts date from the 13th century. We walk up to the fortress along a path lined with souvenir stalls and stalls selling garlands of churchkela- the Georgian snickers made up of walnuts dipped in concentrated grape juice and dried. The fortress consists of two fortifications, the upper part that has been well preserved and the lower fortification is in ruins. The ancient Georgian script engraves the walls and we step inside an atmospheric Georgian Orthodox church, with gilded icons and flickering candles.

We continue our journey through the majestic Caucasus... The road winds and curves it's away across the mountainous terrain with switchbacks, steadily ascending up the mountains. We pass honey farms and bee boxes, stopping at a wayside stall selling fleecy socks, sweaters and fluffy fur hats. The shop keeper with a wizened face persuades me to buy one made from a fox‘s fur-“It’s very cold, you will need it,” he says. We climb up to a lonely cluster of ski hotels – Guduari at 7200 feet, is a cluster of Alpine villages which during the skiing season is a hive of activity with skiing, heli- skiing, paragliding.

Located between the ski resort of Gudauri and the Jvari Pass, we see the kitschy Soviet Georgian Friendship Wall, overlooking the abyss called the devil’s Valley, built in the 80s with colourful murals. We walk up a gravel path lined by honey sellers to the balcony which was erected to mark the 200th anniversary of an agreement between the Russian Empire and what the Georgian kingdom was then. The tiles depict various stories from Georgian-Russian history and in the middle there’s mother Russia holding baby Georgia.

Slowly the landscape gets starker as the mountains tower over us. I love the tightly packed look of the craggy Caucasian mountains with jagged and raw edges, and the menacing grey clouds above... It’s a terrain notorious for avalanches and falling rocks in the winter months. I see a tunnel dug into the side of the mountain, for when the heavy Caucasus snow covers the highway completely. We pass a terrace made of minerals from spring water with its blood red waters, crusting the mountain sides.

It’s almost dusk as we arrive in the small village of Stepanntesminda, or Kazbhegi, a village of about 2000 people in the shadow of the iconic Kazbek Mountain and the famous Gergeti Churrch. I am just 10 kms from the Russian border. This bucolic corner of Georgia has an end- of- the- world feel about it- a few small shops, streets with wandering cows and sheep, and stone houses. Looming above the small town is a statue of Alexander Kazbegi, who was a 19th century writer born in these parts and there is a museum dedicated to him next to his family chapel. My local guide tells me that this region was always fiercely independent and most matters have been traditionally decided by local village elders.

Our home away from home is the swish design hotel, Rooms Hotel Kazbegi, perched on a mountainside- which was built originally as a sanatorium and retreat for the Soviet elite. It was abandoned for many years till it was renovated and reopened as a hotel in 2012. The old Soviet hostel has been transformed into industrial chic using wood, glass and steel, with a minimalistic, Scandinavia design aesthetic. I hear that the design team scouted remote villages for old wood from abandoned buildings, and every piece of wood used in the hotel has a history behind it.

The show- stopper of the hotel is the large outdoor terrace with a front seat view of the mountains. I am content to lounge in the armchairs wrapped up in a fleecy rug, and watch the ever changing play of light on the mountains. I love the large communal spaces, with gargantuan windows framing the mountains like a painting, lined with book shelves, kilims, and rough wood, chandeliers fashioned out of gargantuan antlers, comfy leather sofas, board games and coffee table books. The wooden floors, the light fixtures and the retro Soviet movie posters, all add to the mountain ambience. Come evening we sit around a table laid with a supra (feast) – platters of cold starters, crusty bread, cheese, and kachapuri (traditional bread filled with local Sulguni cheese) as well as khinkali dumplings stuffed with vegetables and cheese.

Mt Kazbek at 16 558 feet is the third highest peak in Georgia, and is an ethereal vision- I wake up early the next morning, to catch sight of its crown painted a rosy pink with the first rays of the sun on its snowy east face. Mt. Kazbegi is an icon in Georgia. The Greeks believed that this was the mountain where Prometheus was chained when he stole the fire from the Gods. Later it became an Orthodox monastery. Across the valley, in the far distance stands the 14th century Gergeti Trinity Church with its inverted cone spire and bell tower. Come evening we sit on the wicker sofas on the terrace with our blankets around us watching the sky turn pink. This is horse riding country. Para gliders float above us on thermals, and in the wintertime the hotel offers heli skiing.

A lot of people hike up to the14th Century Georgian Orthodox Church, which takes about three hours... We take a bone rattling ride to the top of the Church of Trinity in a rickety Soviet Lada, with a daredevil driver who drives with one hand on the wheel, talking on the mobile at the same time. We whiz past shepherds with their flocks, ruined fortresses and horses grazing in pastures. The church was used to store precious relics because of its remote location. A black robed bearded priest, glides past us, disappearing into the monastery. I sit on a rock feasting on the views of the mountains and the valley below. To me the church perched above the mountains seems to embody the resilient spirit of Georgia- countless nations have invaded it but somehow it’s managed to preserve its culture script and language.

