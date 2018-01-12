Georgina Chapman, Harvey Weinstein's Estranged Wife, Moves Fashion Line Forward

Georgina Chapman is keeping her fashion line, Marchesa, strutting despite husband Harvey Weinstein’s far-reaching disgrace.

Marchesa and Marchesa Notte released photos of their pre-fall 2018 collection this week, with 38 new looks. A statement from the Marchesa brand, which is run by Chapman and her partner Keren Craig, described the collection as a visit to “a nocturnal garden party, boasting dramatic silhouettes and colors.”

Chapman, 41, announced that she’d be splitting from Weinstein, 65, in October 2017, amid explosive reports by The New York Times and The New Yorker that accused Weinstein of decades of sexual assault and harassment. Weinstein denied the allegations.

Since then, the couple have privately reached a settlement to end their 10-year marriage and give primary custody of their two children to Chapman. They have not yet formally filed for divorce in court.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” Chapman previously said of Weinstein’s deeds in a statement to People magazine.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman attend the Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2015.

In the past, Weinstein reportedly supported his wife’s fashion business by forcing stars like Felicity Huffman and Sienna Miller to wear her brand on the red carpet. With Weinstein now deluged by accusations of sexual misconduct, many speculated that Marchesa would suffer unless Chapman cut ties. Now that she seemingly has, we can only wait and see what will happen.