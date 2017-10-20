“Geostorm,” the new disaster flick notching fair-weather reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, may not have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning over critics. But this prank to promote it is pretty cool.

Inspired by the movie’s plot of satellites that control the weather going haywire, Thinkmodo rigged a taxi’s TV with a false news report alerting riders of a sudden and extreme cold front.

The taxi then pulls into a street that seems to have been hit by the rogue blast of winter, featuring ice-entombed people plus apparently dead frozen birds falling from the sky.

A panicking man rushes the vehicle ― and the passengers are blown away.