Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera got into a heated argument on Monday night as the two hosts sparred over the so-called caravan of Central American asylum-seekers trying to reach the United States.

Hannity insisted that the immigrants should not be allowed in nor should they even be able to reach the border.

Rivera said the immigrants were “desperate to improve their lot in life” and asked, “What are we going to do about them?”

“We’re not going to let ’em in, Geraldo, not this way,” Hannity replied. “We have a sovereignty and border issue here. We have laws.”

“What are you gonna, shoot ’em, Sean?” Rivera said. “What, are you gonna shoot ’em?”

Hannity said no, but added that the migrants “need to be stopped in Mexico.”

Former White House aide Sebastian Gorka then stepped in.

“This is really beneath you, Geraldo,” Gorka said, and that’s when the argument got even more heated.