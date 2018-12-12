Data from German pollster Forsa charts the Greens’ rise in popularity from 12 percent to about 20 percent over the last year alone. They’ve also won big in two recent state elections, receiving 17.5 percent of the vote in Bavaria and just under 20 percent in Hesse, picking up nearly three dozen seats across the two states’ parliaments.

“In many ways, the Greens are a lot less confused than the other political parties,” Marcel Dirsus, a German political analyst, told HuffPost. “People instantly understand what they’re about, and it’s coherent, and it’s logical, even if you disagree with it.”

More than just their positioning on the key issues of the far right, Germany’s Greens have taken traditionally conservative slogans and rhetoric and worked to rebrand them in the party’s image. In the state elections in Hesse, for example, the party sought to use and reappropriate the word “Heimat,” a German term referring to a sense of home and belonging that is often featured in right-wing rhetoric about returning to an earlier vision for the country. The Greens, along those lines, ran an ad campaign featuring black and white hands entwined, saying, “Heimat, of course,” implying that a vote for them is a vote against racism.

So far, their strategy seems to be working. Now that they’re the second-most-popular party, some German political observers have argued they could cement their position as the new major party on the left — if they can strike a balance between their party stalwarts and more pragmatic, centrist voters.

In contrast, Germany’s two traditional centrist parties — the center-left Social Democrats, who govern the country as the junior partner in coalition with the center-right Christian Democrats, led by Chancellor Angela Merkel — are increasingly driven by an agenda they have not written themselves, said Peter Matuschek, the chief political analyst at Forsa. “The agenda seems to be set by the AfD, and everybody’s reacting to this.”