Greta Gerwig Becomes Fifth Woman Ever Nominated For Best Director Oscar

Greta Gerwig became only the fifth woman in history to be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards.

Gerwig’s nomination for “Lady Bird” was announced on Tuesday morning and met with much happiness on social media:

Greta Gerwig is the fifth woman ever to be nominated for Best Director! If she wins, she'll be the second ever. Go Academy! Finally changing things. (Jordan Peele too!) — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) January 23, 2018

Greta Gerwig gets her nomination! The fifth woman in ninety years. ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/4ciuBNF3KK — ⭐ amy o'connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) January 23, 2018

that's "Oscar Nominated Director Greta Gerwig" to you pic.twitter.com/sT35TOMsgd — hattie (@hattiesoykan) January 23, 2018

The previous four female directors to have been nominated by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are Lina Wertmuller in 1977, Jane Campion in 1994, Sofia Coppola in 2004, and Kathryn Bigelow in 2010. Bigelow notably won for “The Hurt Locker,” and is the only woman to have won the category.

“Ladybird” was not just a massive success in the Best Director category, but took home five nominations in total, getting the nod for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress (for Saoirse Ronan) and Best Supporting Actress (for Laurie Metcalf).

Despite “Ladybird” being a widely celebrated film that won Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards, Gerwig herself was left out of the Globe’s directing category ― a dig that led Natalie Portman to make a sassy comment at the show about the category being dominated by men.