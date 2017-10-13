Get Food Wasted With This Pumpkin Keg & Pumpkin Pizza Mac ‘n Cheese Duo

The other thing that’s great about October, other than baseball playoffs and halloween parties, is that it’s National Pizza Month. So, to celebrate the best month of the year, FOODBEAST and Pabst Blue Ribbon have teamed up to bring us five dope recipes that incorporate our love for the best things on earth — beer and pizza.

Since there’s always an abundance of pumpkins around this time of year, it’s time we finally found a functional use for this annual symbol of Fall. Thanks to FOODBEAST’s @BookOfElie, we can finally turn a pumpkin into a functional beer keg — and stuff our faces with pumpkin pizza mac n’ cheese.

To help show off your love for all things pizza – and, of course, PBR – proclaim your undying passion for this pumpkin pizza mac and Pabst by showing off your cheesy, scrumptious creations on social media and using the hashtag “#InPizzaWeCrush.”

You’ll need to perform your due diligence to clean out the pumpkin — for the keg and the pumpkin pizza mac — but, once your Pabst Blue Ribbon pumpkin keg is flowing, it’s going to be worth the effort.

Here’s what you’ll need to get started!

Estimated prep time: 20 minutes

Estimated cook time: 20-25 minutes

Estimated total time: 40-45 minutes

Ingredients:

2 medium pumpkins

2 cups whole milk

1 15-oz can pumpkin purée

1 pound pasta shells

1 ½ cups Pabst Blue Ribbon

1 cup chicken stock

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

8 ounces (1 cup) grated sharp cheddar cheese

4 ounces (1/2 cup) reduced fat cream cheese

1 jar pizza sauce

1 1/2 - 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup medium pepperoni

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Rinse both pumpkins and hollow out guts and most of the flesh.

Step 2

In a large pot over medium-high heat, bring milk, pumpkin, beer, chicken stock, and pepper to a simmer – do NOT boil.

Step 3

Once mixture reaches a simmer, reduce heat to medium and add pasta. Cook for 12-14 minutes or until al dente, stirring frequently. Once pasta is fully cooked, reduce heat even more to low, and add cheddar and cream cheese.

Step 4

Transfer macaroni to pumpkin. Hopefully there's enough macaroni so it comes to the opening of the pumpkin. Top with layer of tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperonis. Bake off in oven until cheese is melted and the top looks like a delicious pizza.

Step 5

Carve out the second pumpkin. Use instructions on the pumpkin keg tap for how to insert into pumpkin. Pour cans of PBR into hollowed pumpkin.

By Evan Lancaster