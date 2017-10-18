Get Front Row Seats to the Future: Blockchain Events to Attend

In this day and age, most people have likely stumbled across words like “bitcoin” or “cryptocurrency” at some point or another. Whether it be in articles, publications, or within conversation, the rapidly growing realm of digital currency is quickly disseminating across the modern world.

However, despite its perpetually increasing popularity and notoriety, there are very few who would be able to explain the minute nuances of the technology known as blockchain, the essential building block of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum. In fact, 99.9% of the world’s population is barely aware of how bitcoin, ethereum, and other blockchain-based tokens are starting to address real-world use cases such as:

Banking the unbanked or under-banked (billions worldwide)

Giving individuals control of their personal medical and financial data as opposed to governments or large institutions

Providing decentralized, peer-to-peer, fast, world-wide, un-hackable, non-inflationary engineered currencies (i.e. Bitcoin, Dash, Monero, Zcash, Litecoin, and more)

Allowing individuals to buy, sell, lease, and hold title to property and land on public blockchains that are un-hackable and infallible, even by nation states

Digitizing real world assets (i.e. baseball cards, real estate, art, recordings of songs, books, etc) and allowing creators to get paid for their work in a more direct way that empowers them to control and profit from their work.

And although blockchain is still relatively in its infancy, we are quickly starting to realize the vast and virtually limitless possibilities that it yields to the world we live in. Whether you are a crypto insider, business professional, start-up founder, or just curious to learn more about the past, present, and future of blockchain technologies, attending conferences are a great way to participate in the community, network, and gain insight. Here are a few upcoming conferences that include speeches by heavy hitters in the blockchain community, ICO workshops, and panel discussions: