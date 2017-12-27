Get GLM marine aftermarket Mercruiser manifold kits for all models

GLM, The producer of high-quality aftermarket marine products, is in the industry for two decades. It is redefining the actual meaning of aftermarket marine products by producing high quality and best product that is manufactured and designed using the latest technology. They are committed to serving all kind of parts ranging from small bolt to complex parts that are built with high precision by their team of skilled engineers. Its latest GLM marine aftermarket Mercruiser manifold kits will serve all the demands and need of the marine industry.

All Businessmen of the marine industry look for the best parts for all their repairmen needs. Thus, they look for the quality products and parts that are not only cost-efficient but also serve for the longest time. In the marine industry, quality matters a lot, but few parts are not easily available. GLM has all parts including those hard to get items such as gearsets, OMC stringer, etc.

For your Mercruiser, it has all replacement parts including GLM marine aftermarket Mercruiser manifold kits.

Manifold line

OEM parts are costly; thus as their alternative, these manifolds are the quality replacement as well as cost-efficient. These are produced using the latest technology and high-quality materials. The latest technology that is used is “lost foam” casting. Manifold made up using this method are less susceptible to leakages and have a long life. The internal walls have great consistency, and it also allows cooling area that is 30-40% large. It lowers the overall temperature of the engine. For better performance of an engine, it has separate exhaust parts that enhance the flow of exhaust thus produce best results.

A cast is very crucial for marine manifolds. If it is designed precisely, then the owner will need not to bear the cost of repairing again and again. The manifold has separate exhaust cylinder that saves the fuel and improves the efficiency of an engine. The lost foam casting methods used by the industry is environment-friendly.

Lost foam casting

In the process, polystyrene is used to make the molds in which metal is melted to create the desired parts. This method is more effective than the traditional casting methods where it is difficult to replicate the objects. The parts of complex objects are made separately, and then they are glued later to make the complex pattern objects. A pattern can be made using precisely molded foam and later to it is sanded to finish the final product.

During molding, pre-expansion is used to treat the foam which is followed by steam fusion and in-mold cooling. Through this foam stabilizes and create a stable mold or cast. Foam is then coated with a ceramic solution that is insoluble. The coating protects the molten metal to enter into the casting. It also provides strength to the structure. The pattern is then left for drying. After then, it is filled with dry sand to block all the passage inside the mold.

Molten metal is then poured in using a specialized designed funnel called sprue. The metal then decomposes, and foam pieces get vaporized. As soon as casting gets hardened, and is removed. The part is then inspected and using few machining the product is finished.

There are many advantages of this technology and therefore GLM marine aftermarkets Mercruiser manifold kits are best. So, let’s see some of the benefits of this eco-friendly technology.

• The foam used in this method has unique properties that allow producing complex patterns.

• Internal complex passageways are needed not to be formed by cores as they are in the mold.

• Patterns made using this technology has fewer chances of failure

• The technology is reliable and durable than other technologies.

• It offers greater controllability to create manifold’s walls of any thickness

• The technology offers resistance to corrosion especially in saltwater thus improving the life of the parts.

• The production is less than the traditional casting methods such as green sand.

• Complex components can be formed easily eliminate the need for buying multiple components

All the kits are produced by GLM using this current technology thus their parts are durable and corrosion resistance that improves the life of your Mercruiser. It has introduced three manifolds kits.

The first kit is for converting end riser and log style manifold into newer rise manifolds. This manifold ahs large cooling area, 4-inch exhaust elbows that reduce the backpressure of the exhaust system than the 3-inch exhaust elbows. The kit includes:

• Two manifolds

• Two exhaust elbows

• Gaskets

• Hardware

• Brackets

The kit has everything that reduces the need for making major modification in the engine.

In the second GLM marine aftermarket Mercruiser manifold kits, it offers a 4-inch elbow and two-piece of center rise manifold. This kit is for 4.3 L 262 CID V-6 Mercruiser engines. Installing it is very easy, and ship owners do not have to replace or remove engine or Y-pipe. This kit also has everything necessary for conversion; it has all related parts like exhaust elbows, manifolds, hardware and gaskets and other.

All the kits have manual to guide step by step to install manifolds. Kits are also available for Mercruiser V-6 or V-8 engines. The third kit is similar to the second one and has easy installation facility and all necessary parts.

The GLM marine aftermarkets Mercruiser manifold kits are available online at all major online stores. Ship owner who wants to buy the marine products that are durable and are of high quality should buy these kits. Since GLM is in the market for thirty years, thus they offer the product on which customer can trust and rely. These products offer:

High performance

The exhaust manifolds are energy efficient thus the performance of engine improves multifold. All GLM manifolds are made of iron, and thus they provide strength.

Durability

Since they are made using lost foam casting method, hence you can rely on them. They will work for longer periods than other manifolds.

Strong resistance

It is important to buy the kits that are resistant to saltwater. The sea water is salty, and it can damage the engine or other parts of a cruiser. Thus it is necessary to invest in GLM marine aftermarkets Mercruiser manifolds kits. Every part has resistance ability, and they do not get damage in saltwater. It means their life is long and you will not have to replace the parts frequently.

Limited warranty

The manifold kits and other kits of GLM have the warranty period of limited period. The warranty period is of three years within this period customer can ask for the services such as replacement of parts or maintenance of parts.

Thus, because of these benefits and products of high-quality material, GLM has made its presence everywhere. GLM has worldwide distributors because of their highly reliable products and services required in marine industry. All Mercruiser manifold kits are in affordable range, and they are easy to find.