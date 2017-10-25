Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, CSSD, Contributor
Of course a balanced diet, exercise, hydration, and sleep can all work to improve our mood. But sometimes I could use a little extra boost. I did some digging to find unusual ways to get. happy. fast. Here are my 6 favorites…

1. Drink Banana Tea

Simmer a banana skin in water for 10 minutes, let it cool and then sip the water. Researchers from Taiwan found banana peels contain ingredients that may increase levels of serotonin, a happy hormone.

2. Doodle Pictures of Food

Research suggests that drawing comfort foods or sweet treats improves a sour mood. Sketching pizza, cupcakes or strawberries may improve your mood by almost 30%.

3. Get Some Light

Light therapy may improve mood & energy by triggering the release of serotonin. Try putting a Happy Light at your desk.

4. Order Groceries Online

This study suggests that when people spend money on time-saving services such as grocery delivery, it can make them feel a little happier. It’s a way to buy back what has become a scarce resource: free time.

5. Spritz Vitamin D in Your Mouth

Research suggests people w/ low vitamin D may experience a better mood when they get more of the vitamin. Get a little vitamin D boost with sprays like this or this.

6. Fake a Grin

Even a forced smile will trigger more positive feelings.

