Get More Done in Every Aspect of Your Life with These 5 Calendar Apps

Everyone wants to be productive and accomplish the most in less time. Yet, most of us complain that there just aren’t enough hours in the day to cross everything off the to-do list. Thankfully, there are plenty of apps in the market to help!

One study found that productivity increased by up to 25% when employees used social technology to schedule out their day and communicate with co-workers. Using proven calendar systems to keep you on track and send reminders can help you accomplish more at the office, at home, and on the go.

Here are five calendar apps for you to consider.

1. Tobi

Even though everyone wants to be strong and fit, very few people are able to commit to a healthy lifestyle. Thankfully, the Tobi app makes it incredibly simple to stick to your healthy regime. The app is designed to cover all of your health and wellness needs by reminding you to take care of yourself. Create your own support system with important notifications to do things like consuming your daily prescriptions and vitamins on time or going to the gym.

One of the most remarkable aspects of Tobi is that it’s designed to create a caregiving network to support you on your fitness journey. You can connect with doctors, family members, or personal trainers to help keep you accountable in reaching your goals. Your community can easily send you reminders for your next appointment, fitness class, or anything health related. Tobi is available for download on iTunes and Google Play.

2. CloudCal

The brain processes visuals much faster than text. You’ll remember 55% more information if it’s a picture. Using a chart to organize your daily or monthly calendars, instead of listed out events, can help you keep track of everything you need to do that day. CloudCal uses visualization tools to break your calendar into pie charts that show you exactly how much of your day is dedicated to certain events or tasks. Plus, it’s integrated with tools like Evernote, Google, and Outlook so you can sync up multiple calendars in one place. Download CloudCal today on Google Play.

3. Workzone

Did you know that 40% of business projects miss initial deadlines? Miscommunication and poor leadership are often the culprits behind many of these failures. Keeping this mind, we should know that effective teamwork could make all the difference in the success of business operations. Implementing a project management software can improve output quality and satisfaction by up to 76%, leading to much better results down the road.

Workzone is a robust task management tool, designed to streamline project execution by compiling all the necessary information into one place. The team calendar shows you exactly what each team member is doing, along with their progression on various tasks. The program will send reminders for upcoming due dates, scheduled meetings, and more, so your team never misses a beat. Workzone is a program available for desktop use with prices that vary based on team size and storage needs.

4. eyeCare

We now spend over 10 hours a day staring at a digital screen. This can be a phone, tablet, desktop, television, etc. The bright lights and tiny print can cause major eye strain and even retinal damage if you don’t give your eyeballs a break.

eyeCare is a Chrome extension that sends you reminders throughout the day to take a much-needed tech-break every once in a while. Not only does this reduce eyestrain, it can help you become more productive, too. Taking short mental breaks throughout the day helps you reset and refocus. Having a reminder built into your browser is one way to give your mind the rest it needs.

5. Cozi

It is no secret that parents have a lot on their plate, especially when it comes to coordinating multiple schedules. Cozi is a calendar app designed for parents, caretakers, babysitters, and in fact, anyone who has to keep track of multiple activities, so that no one misses events like soccer practice, dance recitals, or doctor’s appointments ever again.

The surprisingly simple family organizer app assigns everyone a color to make the calendar coordination easy to read and absorb at a quick glance. Its newest feature lets you update your calendar with Amazon Alexa too. Download Cozi from iTunes and Google Play.

Conclusion