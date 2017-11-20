Get Ready For Small Business Saturday

By: Jennefer Witter

Set this year for November 25th, ​Small Business Saturday(TM) was created by American Express OPEN in 2010 as an opportunity to promote and support small businesses, especially during the holiday season when most retailers make the bulk of their revenue. It’s been a raging success ever since. According to American Express, approximately ​$15 billion was spent on Small Business Saturday in 2016.

Want to get your "unfair share" of that billion dollar pie? Here are five tips that you can immediately implement:

Tip 1 – Contact your local Chamber of Commerce to find out what they are doing to support Small Business Saturday. Review and determine which activities you can participate in.

Tip 2 – Reach out to fellow local businesses to find out what they are doing and suggest cross-promoting if, of course, it’s mutually beneficial. For example, ask a local bakery to donate cupcakes that you will give away to the first 25 customers to your store. Both you and the bakery can feature the promotion on your respective web sites, in fliers, and in in-store literature. Include signage at your venue, ie “Cupcakes Courtesy of The Bakery” (include their contact information). If it’s do-able, have someone from the bakery at the site to manage the give-away so your staff is free to attend to customers. On your end, determine what you can provide the bakery for them to use. NOTE: Get everything in writing to reduce potential misunderstandings.

Tip 3 - Incentives can work wonders when done strategically. In addition to cross-promoting, consider offering a discount coupon on purchases made in-store or online to be redeemed after the holiday season. This is a traditionally slow time for retailers and the additional shoppers – and the resulting revenue – will be welcomed.

Tip 4 – Whatever you plan to do, post the information on your web site and social media, whether it’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Post regularly and use visuals, including videos. Consistent interaction with your audience will maximize foot traffic and online engagement. Consistency will also assist in making your business stand out from the pack. Be sure to triple proof the content – a typo can cost money.

NOTE: Be sure to include the hashtags #ShopSmall or #SmallBusinessSaturday to generate additional attention and visibility.

Tip 5 – Contact local media to find what they are doing to promote the day. Offer yourself as a source for interviews. CAUTION: You need to be able to discuss how the day has impacted your business; what it means for you; what you’re doing to take advantage of the day. If you don’t feel comfortable doing so, many press outlets have online events calendars. Post your store there, and include your special activities planned for the day.

BONUS TIP - American Express offers a *free* downloadable marketing kit. Click here to get materials that you can easily customize for your small business.

With planning and execution, make this year's Small Business Saturday a day to remember for your small business.

Jennefer Witter is the CEO/Founder of The Boreland Group Inc (www.theborelandgroup.com), a fourteen year old New York City-based public relations agency specializing in corporate visibility. Jennefer was named among the top ten black CEOs/entrepreneurs in the United States by Madame Noire Magazine. She is the author of "The Little Book of Big PR: 100+ Quick Tips to Get Your Small Business Noticed" (AMACOM).