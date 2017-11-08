Get Set for Offset!

The past two decades have seen the rise and rise of digital in just about every avenue of life. From fridges that update your shopping list to the powerful PC in your hand, the digital revolution is well underway. And printing is a great example of how digital transforms everyday services.

It wasn’t that long ago that if you needed something printed, you’d measure turnaround in weeks. Now’s it’s days or even hours – or, if you know the right printer, minutes!

Digital presses (think of a very large version of the inkjet printer you have at home) mean digital files like PDFs or PowerPoint files can be suited to the devices electronically and moments later, the first copies are rolling off the ‘presses’ – or should that be printer? EazyPrint has been at the forefront of that change with the installation of rapid, reliable and capacious digital presses that spew out work at speeds that must be seen to be believed.

But whilst digital is ideal for short run printing (we mean tens or hundreds of copies), the days of litho, or conventional wet ink litho printing are far from over. Your Sunday supplement will still be being printed on a mechanical, not digital printing press.

When technology that hadn’t changed all that much since the days of Johannes Gutenberg in the 1400’s meets digital, the results are impressive.

Print Isn’t Dead. Long Live Print!

That’s why printing companies now use the latest in offset litho tech, like the high-quality Hans Grohni GH525 press. The press has a relatively small footprint, but is big on fast turnaround- outputting a phenomenal 12,000 sheets per hour. The introduction of digital proofs and plates means your artwork can be speedily approved and on your leaflets or posters on the litho press in under an hour. Long gone are the dreary days of making films in darkened rooms. Disposable printing plates are prepared in much the same way as printing out on paper, but are chemically imbued to attract and repel ink to create a perfect facsimile of your designs.

Japanese electronics reside at the heart of the finest printing presses in the world.

Pixel Perfect

Printing at a phenomenal 2,504 dots per inch (DPI), more than seven times the average quality of a digital press, the press hastily delivers 12,000 sheets per hour meaning your job is not just available promptly, but in startling high definition colour. For faithful reproductions, offset printing is still a step up from laser printing.

Say Goodbye to Drying Time

In days of yore, the printed pieces had to be left for one or two days before they could be handled or cut to size. Now, thanks to advances in quick drying inks, and UV and IR driers, your leaflets are ready to guillotine and box in under an hour.

Heaviest Materials