Get Used To Hearing "Why Don’t you Just", 5 Startup Lessons With Brian Robison, CEO of editorr

I had the pleasure to interview Brian Robison, the Co-Founder of editorr.com, an app that has found the solution to help people improve their writing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! What is your "backstory"?

I grew up in the great state of Michigan, where I spent the first 25 years of my life. After losing my mother at the age of 11, I was given two options – sink or swim. I chose swim. My life before my mother’s death was not easy. I grew up very poor and had attended 20+ schools before the sixth grade. We may have been poor, but I always knew I was loved and that was worth far more than any possession I ever owned. I have always wanted to prove to the world, and more importantly, myself, that you do not need to be born with a silver spoon in your mouth to make a difference or be successful.

In 2000, I received my master’s degree in criminal justice administration. After college, I took one of the biggest chances in my life. I quit my job, packed my car up, and headed to California. I have taught online since 2004 and officially “retired” from law enforcement In 2006. I am often asked why I started editorr and how I came up with the idea. The answer is quite simple. I saw a problem that needed to be solved and I solved it. Easy, right? It started in 2012 with my co-founder, Boris. He is one of the smartest and nicest guys whom I have ever met. Boris was born in Russia, and English is not his first language. He had recently spent several years in Singapore and was in charge of a very large team that consisted of some of the most intelligent people in his industry. He realized that most of his co-workers, especially those who were first-generation Americans, couldn’t write. While English may be the “language of business,” Boris often found it tedious if not impossible to deduce what many of his colleagues were saying. Some of these professionals were more than aware of their own shortcomings, believing they had been passed over for promotions in favor of expatriates who were less qualified but better able to express themselves in written English.

We joked about how we both struggled with our writing and how we continually relied on our increasing impatient wives to edit our work. This was our “there has to be a better way" moment. We discussed how there were so many “on demand” services popping up and how there should be one for proofreading. Once we considered how often we would use this service ourselves, we realized that there had to be a larger community that would benefit from it. We decided to build a solution with simplicity and convenience in mind. An easy-to-use, curated service such as editorr has exponential applications and possibilities.

My life has come full circle. I took a simple idea and transformed it into a fulfilling career. I can assure you, I don’t take any of it for granted!

My company editorr offers the average Jane and average Joe on demand access to highly skilled and educated editors via the convenience of a mobile app. Most of our customers struggle with their writing, either because they’re not so great at grammar and spelling, or perhaps they just find writing well tedious and time consuming. We have editors on call, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, worldwide. Our editors are able to take a piece of original written content and improve upon it to the extent requested by the customer. Our customers and editors work together on each project to ensure the customer’s meaning is preserved and no errors are present in the final product. Our motto at editorr is, “You write it, we make it better!”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of our original editors received several “graphic” submissions when she was first starting out. It turns out that even “adult” novelists need a little help with spelling, grammar, and word choice.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At editorr we use real human editors, not software or “robots” to identify and “fix” writing mistakes. Because we use real people, our customers are able to communicate and collaborate with our editors throughout the editing process. This innovative approach also enables our customers to provide additional insight, context, or clarification, if ever necessary. We allow our team members total independence and flexibility, they only work when they want to, which ensures we have happy, motivated editors on call, all the time. Our customers are able to submit their written content for immediate review or assign it to an editor they have worked with in the past. This allows our customers to weigh the pros and cons of immediacy versus familiarity, each and every time they submit a project for proofreading. If a customer ever feels they did not receive exemplary service, we do everything in our power to address that customer’s questions or concerns.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My wife, Heather. Without her, there is simply no way that editorr would have ever come into existence. She has supported me throughout the entire process, even going so far as to set aside her own career to help editorr continue to grow. Heather and my son Axl are both my purpose and my inspiration. Without Heather’s encouragement and support, I wouldn’t be where I am (or who I am) today!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The main reason I created editorr was to help people present themselves better, at least in written form. As someone with a learning disability and who has struggled with writing all my life, I know how challenging and upsetting it can be to identify writing mistakes after the fact. By creating an on demand service that can be accessed all over the world, it is my hope to improve the way people communicate in English, ensuring less personal embarrassment and fewer costly miscommunications. I want to help people put their best foot forward and I believe writing well is a great start.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO" and why.

Get use to hearing “Why don’t you just…” Everyone seems to have a solution or better way to run your company. They may have the best intentions, but outsiders often don’t understand that its just not that easy. If “it” were that easy, I would have done it already, and in most cases, I have already spent a great deal of time and energy considering their suggestions. Every day is a grind. There are very few - if any “breaks.” I need to manage my time efficiently. I not only have to run the company, I need to keep innovating. It is important for me to take a break from management and schedule time to go over my own ideas for my company. I don’t want to get sucked into merely running my business and forget to come up with new and innovative ideas. You are not just a CEO. This is mainly true for startups or companies in the early stages. You have to be a developer, a sales person, a social media marketing guru, etc. Until you are able to pay to hire other, more experienced people for each of these roles, you have to do it yourself. You can’t make everyone happy, and you shouldn’t try to. There will always be naysayers and people who “don’t get it.” Don’t focus on the negativity; listen to what people have to say and try to understand where they are coming from. My job as CEO is to guide my company and focus on what matters most at any given time. I have to constantly resist the urge to get derailed and, at times, that may mean I don’t pursue a good idea that pops up, as it doesn’t align with my primary goal. You cannot do it alone. In order to run a successful business, you need to have a solid support team. Surround yourself with people that have the same vision as you. Relinquish control and trust yourself and the team you have built. I know I can be difficult to work with at times, but my team understands that I have a vision and a purpose. We must work as a team to pursue our mutual goals. At the end of the day, it’s all about people.

