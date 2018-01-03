Getting A Fraction Of This CMO Is 100% Worth It

The CMO Go Show interviews top Chief Marketing Officers to understand how they got to the biggest seat in marketing and where they see their organization and the future of marketing going next.

CMO’s are often revered and somewhat feared. I want to break down the barriers and ask them real questions that will expose what the most powerful people in marketing are thinking. I want to understand how they make their decisions to balance art versus science and traditional versus digital. I also think there is a thirst to understand the path that took them to the top seat in the game.

I am very excited to host this new series, and I know you will be just as excited to get to know the guests! See the next installment of the CMO Go Show below.

In this episode, we’re getting to know all about fractional CMOs with Kent Huffman, fractional CMO of DigiMark Partners. Kent shares his favorite things about being a fractional CMO and how it can help businesses thrive.

Upcoming guests include:

Jim Aubele, CMO of Ryan, LLC

Lindsay Parker, CMO of Sabre Travel Network

Kim Bartley, CMO of White Castle