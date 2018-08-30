MONEY
Getting A Mortgage

From interest rates to mortgage points.
How Do Mortgage Lenders Decide If You're Creditworthy?
By Ann Brenoff
It's complicated, but this breakdown of the loan process is easy.
Buying A Home? Don't Fall Victim To These 7 Mortgage Myths
By Casey Bond
You might not get that interest write-off after all.
Mortgage Points Explained: How To Know If They're Worth It
By Casey Bond
It might seem like a scam, but not if the math works out in your favor.
