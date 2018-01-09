Getting Organized as an Entrepreneur in 2018 is Paramount

My personal journey began just over 6 years ago when working corporate became exhausting and quite the juggle.

I’m sure you know what falls under the umbrella of 'juggle' but just to name a few ~ raising a family, maintaining a home, activities, extended family responsibilities, keeping abreast of the office changes and policies and the dreaded Tyson’s Corner, VA gridlock morning and evening commute (I'll refrain from digressing on that point too much). We all experience the same life drill. Now, I’m not saying it wasn’t a juggle I couldn’t handle but a realization of why not use all the skills, work/life experiences, and education and do this myself – be my own boss! Boom, there I was a self-proclaimed Writer overnight. Then the harder work began. A business owner overnight. It’s been one of the best decisions in my life.

This is where the fun begins as using clipboards has been my way of getting and staying organized!

Here's how I use clipboards to keep me on-track and on-target

By the way, I have a legal pad clipped to the front of each clipboard corresponding with the clipboard itself. At the top of the legal pad is the title or subject of what is to placed on the clipboard. Also, attached to each is tangible materials that have been collected. Understanding some will be saved on files on your computer. Be sure to title those files the same as your clipboard files.

As an online marketer, writer and consultant, our own social platforms play an important role in our day. So, social media clipboards can be utilized as well. I’ve attached great reference sheets I've found, checklists, template sizes etc. and anything else I need to locate quickly.

Of course, getting organized is just the beginning of starting your own business. There are certainly many details and tasks along the way that don’t get noted. Therefore, if you're just starting out with an entrepreneurial spirit - don't give up! Getting organized is paramount and you can do it with a schedule and by sticking to that schedule. Remember, connecting on social media is a must. Yes, networking events are important as well but without an online presence, you’ll be just another face in the crowd. Best wishes to you and your entrepreneurial vision. Cheers!

Final Thought: 2018 is your year to make your entrepreneurial dreams come true. A few years from now you’ll be saying this to yourself :

“Look How Far I’ve Come ~ Watch How Far I’ll Go”

About the Author: