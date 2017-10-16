Getting Ready for Holiday Sales

Believe it or not Christmas is around, and before long the holiday shopping season will be upon us. Now is an ideal time to get your business organized and ready for the biggest shopping season of the year. Some businesses make their whole year at the holidays, and the earlier you get started with your planning, the less stress you’ll be under to deliver.

Use this as your checklist to ensure that you’re ready to roll on Black Friday.

1. Identify the Products to Push

What is going to be your niche product this holiday? Service businesses need to be thinking about discounts for advanced orders too. You could advertise through direct mail or email. Whether you’re trying to push a popular new product or get rid of some aging inventory, your promotions must aligned with what you want to sell.

If you have aging inventory, consider bundling it with more in-demand products. Create gift baskets at a slight discount from what each product would cost individually. Market these holiday bundles to send them flying off of the shelves.

2. Tweak Your Marketing Plan

Your marketing plan may need to shift slightly to accommodate black Friday and cyber Monday. Your online ads, content, promotions, and PR will need to be developed for your holiday promotions well in advance so you are not rushed and can develop an effective appeal to engage your audience.

Promote your holiday sale across your social media accounts. Write holiday-themed blog content. Hold a holiday giveaway contest. Donate a portion of profits to a charity. Each of these are marketing tactics that can help your business have a major impact this shopping season.

3. Order Inventory and Shipping Supplies

The worst thing that can happen is you get a bunch of orders and then can’t fill them at the holidays. No one wants a gift on December 26th. You’ll likely need more inventory than you’d otherwise keep throughout the year, so don’t wait until December to order stock. In fact, research at least two vendors to secure your top items, so you aren’t held hostage by a supplier. Only having one supplier means you risk the products you want not being in stock, as well as shipping delays, both of which can cause you to disappoint customers.

When ordering inventory, don’t forget to order shipping supplies too. The presentation of your gift is part of your branding too so any old box in the warehouse won’t cut it.

4. Think through Your Holiday Sales Strategy

What’s worked to appeal to customers in Summer and Spring might not be your best approach during the holidays. Your sales strategy might need to get aggressive in Q4 to compete with everyone else slashing prices. Set sales goals for the holiday season. You should have specific, measurable objectives that you can work toward. If you set goals last year, use that historical data as you develop your strategy for this holiday.

5. Hire Extra Staff Early

If you know the holidays are busy, hire the help you’ll need early, so that you can have a plan to deliver superior service. You want your orders delivered on time. Line up at least two shipping options as well. You might have regular shipping and urgent shipping for last minute orders. It’s worth the extra expense to bring on extra customer service folks to ensure that your customers are served well.

Get your temporary staff trained well in advance. You want your entire staff to feel comfortable operating your point-of-sale system, packing boxes as well as assisting customers over the phone. If you’re lucky, you’ll hire employees that are so terrific, you might want to keep one or two after the holidays.

If you get started planning your holiday sales plan over the coming weeks, you’ll make your life a lot less stressful. You’ll have a lot to juggle as Black Friday approaches, so do yourself a favor and start planning. Not only will you ready to churn out those sales, but you’ll also be less stressed in doing so.