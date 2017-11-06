Getting Ripped Off in the Entertainment Business

The entertainment industry is not a safe place. There are many challenges that inhibit making a livelihood; not becoming famous, but becoming a working background actor, stand-in, actor, writer, composer, or other skilled union and guild member( hair/makeup, wardrobe, camera operator, director of photographer, director, assistant director,producer, etc). I remember a quote attributed to Dennis Quaid (paraphrased)’ to make it in Hollywood you need God, good luck, and voodoo.’

The current flurry of sexual misconduct and crime allegations against boys, men, and women is no surprise. The entertainment industry is a high stakes business where livelihoods, careers, and the possibility of large sums of money all converge in the vortex of aspirations, sex, and morality. Each individual desires and covets work. Each work opportunity can be used as leverage toward the next opportunity or even be the “big break”. Many assistants to agents, managers, and producers could possibly have experienced enough abuse to be diagnosed with PTSD. Professional hazing is often part of the development process for someone who enters an agency trainee program or is hired to be an assistant.

Everyone has a price in the mind of many entertainment industry members. Is your moral compass set or can it be compromised for a goal? A young woman or man might submit to sexual advances for a SAG voucher or an under 5 line role. A person might submit to romantic overtures in order to get a job as a regular stand-in on a television series. A person might be drugged or strong armed. So, it is no surprise that an aspiring performer might visit the room or office of a “powerful” figure to talk and maybe gain an opportunity. However, going to that meeting could be a dangerous scenario. You might need your pepper spray. Some people review their moral compass and decide they might perform oral sex but nothing else. Either scenario could stifle and possibly destroy the career you want to create.

I arrived in Los Angeles from New York in the early 90s. I wanted to get to “the next level” in my career as a creative artist; actor, writer, filmmaking. I had avoided being ripped off sexually but I had been ripped off financially. I was working for a network on a daytime soap without a contract or agent. My character continued getting written into the story line. Three episodes led to seven and more. One evening I was at home working on the script for the next day and I received a call from the network not to come in. The person explained the script was going to be rewritten and the character was going in another direction. I found out later I was on my thirteenth episode and if I had performed in that next episode I would have been required to sign a six month contract.

Getting respected industry representation is very challenging. I was fortunate to know an agent who had worked with me in NY and had relocated to LA. I booked my first commercial audition. The job was for the video unit of a large studio. The day of the shoot I became suspicious that I was doing more than one spot. The talent made numerous wardrobe changes and read numerous pages of copy. By lunch I thought I had done about FIVE commercials. I found out we had done SEVEN spots. At the end of the day the production assistant came to my trailer with one contract, I explained I needed six more contracts. My request started a major controversy. The producers said they would not use any of my tape and destroy it. I asked to use a phone to call my agent. They went on a loud tirade said there was no phone I could use. I walked to my trailer and waited. NOTE: I told the producers I was not going to tell everyone else and make this a larger problem, I just wanted my seven vouchers. I don’t know what happened to my fellow actors. I wanted to protect myself. Something which is evident in current allegations of sexual misconduct and crimes. PEOPLE KNEW and did nothing because they were concerned about their career.

A phone was brought to my trailer when it became obvious I was standing my ground and not leaving. My agent asked if I was sure about doing seven separate spots. I explained the script supervisor secretly told me she did not like seeing people get ripped off and we had done seven spots. Theagent was hesitant to do anything. He explained the studio was a big client and there might be more work down the line. This was my first audition and first job and more work would come in the future. I got angry and refused to comply. I told him I was going to get paid for everything now. I worked with the union to get paid. Sadly, I did not pay the agent a commission and severed ties with him. I never worked with the large studio again. I never told the other actors about the multiple spots.

The sexual advances made toward me have been numerous over the years as a model and actor. The only way to defend against unwanted sexual advances is to stay away from people known for improper sexual behavior. If a person does not have a reputation then use the “gift of fear” that Gavin deBecker wrote about in his book of the same title. Listen to the intuitive voice and not the dreamer voice. Listen to the voice that says “this doesn’t seem right”.